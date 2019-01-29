Lincoln Will Host National High School Rodeo Finals For Two More Years

The Lancaster Event Center has again landed the world’s largest rodeo, in terms of participants. The National High School Finals Rodeo is coming in 2026 and 2027, after securing it in 2020 and 2021. The National High School Rodeo board of directors voted unanimously to return to Lincoln during their Mid-Winter Meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah. 1,700 high school rodeo athletes compete in 13 rodeo specialties and 2 shooting competitions. The rodeo is estimated to bring nearly 50,000 visitors to Lincoln.