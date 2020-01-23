Lincoln Wins Bid to Keep Hosting Volleyball and Bowling State Championships
The Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau won the bid to keep the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) State Volleyball Championships and Unified Bowling State Championships in Lincoln for the next five years.
“Lincoln truly offers an unmatched atmosphere for its athletes and we believe that Lincoln remains the very best place in Nebraska to host state championship athletic events,” said Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We offer the amenities
necessary to stage championship competition, while also making our guests to Lincoln feel right at home.”
Lincoln has hosted the State Volleyball Championships since 2014, featuring courts at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Bob Devaney Sports Center and
Lincoln Public Schools venues across the city.
The State Unified Bowling state championships will continue to be held at Sun Valley Lanes.
