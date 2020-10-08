LINCOLN WINS FIFTH NATIONAL BIKE CHALLENGE CHAMPIONSHIP
Lincoln, NE (October 8, 2020) For the fifth time in nine years, Lincoln is a National Bike Challenge champion. Presented by the League of American Bicyclists and Love to Ride non-profit group, the Challenge is a nationwide event in which tens of thousands of cyclists compete to ride the most miles from May 1 through September 30 every year. This year, 1,568 Lincoln riders pedaled more than all other cities in the nation, logging 453,529 miles.
“Lincoln once again shows the nation what a bike friendly and engaged town it is,” said Jamie Granquist, BicycLincoln Board of Directors member. “Riders of all ages and abilities worked together as a city-wide team to make this fifth national championship happen, even during a pandemic, showing the resiliency of the Lincoln community.”
Challenge riders are invited to a virtual victory celebration from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 9 hosted on Facebook Live by BicycLincoln, a 501c3 non-profit that supports and promotes bicycling in Lincoln. The online event includes raffle prizes, local awards, and details about the commemorative t-shirt. Visit bicyclincoln.screeninc.com for more information.
Lincoln was the overall national champion in 2013, 2016, 2017, and 2019. Lincoln’s National Championship victories surpass all other communities in the nation, beating cities such as Chicago, Atlanta, Portland, and Philadelphia. Lincoln cyclists also won this year’s month-long, business-oriented CycleSeptember challenge with 80,501 miles, pedaling more than all other cities in the nation.
