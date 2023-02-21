Lincoln Woman Accused of Assaulting Neighbor Following Confrontation

Deanita Dill (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 21)–An assault early Friday afternoon at a northeast Lincoln home, where a 28-year-old woman told police she was hit in the head with a metal bar by her neighbor.

Police say the argument stemmed from their kids fighting while playing in the front yard in the 1600 block of Deweese Drive. The victim told officers the neighbor knocked on her door and confronted her about the kids fighting when she apparently struck the victim in the head with a metal bar. The victim was treated at a hospital for a laceration to hear head.

Police say 30-year-old Deanita Dill was arrested for 2nd degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, after a search warrant was served and metal prybar was recovered.