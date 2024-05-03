Lincoln Woman Accused of Murder in Husband’s Death

LINCOLN—(KFOR May 3)—A 41-year-old Lincoln woman has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to a Lincoln man’s death in August 2023.

Lincoln Police arrested Amanda Wright on Friday and put in the Lancaster County Jail in connection to the death of 38-year-old Zachary Svoboda. Investigators determined Svoboda’s death was a homicide.

On August 23, 2023, police were called to a home near 50th and Greenwood, where Svoboda was unresponsive.

An autopsy later determined the cause of death to acute intoxication due to methamphetamine and fentanyl.

LPD said in a release to KFOR News, since Svoboda’s death, the LPD Criminal Investigations and Narcotics Units have

identified physical and digital evidence as well as witness statements that all

indicated Svoboda’s death was the result of an intentional act.

Based on that evidence, LPD determined Svoboda’s wife, Wright, devised and ultimately carried out a plan to cause her husband’s death. In April, a related narcotics investigation led to the arrest of Wright on several drug charges and possession of a stolen firearm.

She was lodged in the Lancaster County Jail on April 25. Wright is being held on a $500,000 bond.

LPD investigators have worked closely with the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office to

update them on the progress of this ongoing investigation. The matter has now been referred to their office.