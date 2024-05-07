Lincoln Woman Arraigned on First-Degree Murder Charge in Husband’s Death

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 7)–The woman accused in her husband’s death last year appeared in Lancaster County Court for arraignment on Monday and was arraigned on one-count of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Amanda Wright of Lincoln planned and carried out the murder of her husband, 38-year-old Zachary Svoboda, last August at their home near 50th and Greenwood. An arrest affidavit says Wright intentionally gave Svoboda a lethal dose of fentanyl. The autopsy shows Svoboda died by an acute intoxication by fentanyl and meth.

Wright apparently arranged for others to find her husband’s body, while she was away from home. Lincoln Police believe Wright was there at the time of Svoboda’s death and didn’t make an effort to call 911.

Wright is being held without bond. She was arrested for the alleged murder last Friday, while in jail in a different drug-related case.