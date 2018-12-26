Lincoln Woman Assaulted, Robbed in Downtown Lincoln

One woman is in jail after she and another suspect assaulted and robbed a 46-year-old woman near 21st and C streets Sunday evening.

“They assaulted her throughout the evening, cut her hair, ripped her necklace, and took her earrings,” Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News.

Police arrested 29-year-old Kara Thornton when she and another suspect reportedly assaulted the victim after they thought the victim was recording them doing methamphetamines.

Thornton and her roommate wouldn’t let the victim leave the residence. She eventually fled to call her parents and report the incident to police.