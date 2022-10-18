Lincoln Woman Cited In Deadly September Crash

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 18)–A 32-year-old Lincoln woman has been cited in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash on September 24 in west Lincoln.

On Tuesday morning, Lincoln Police cited and released Marciyanna Nielsen for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with the deadly crash at NW 19th and West “O” Street.

Police say Nielsen was southbound on NW 19th turning left onto West “O” Street when her vehicle was struck by a westbound motorcycle, driven by 45-year-old Jeffery Zeiger of Lincoln.

Zeiger was taken to a hospital, where he died.