Lincoln Woman Dies After Car/Pedestrian Collision Thursday Night

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–Some additional information has been released in regards to a deadly SUV/pedestrian collision Thursday night in north Lincoln.

Lincoln Police on Friday morning identified the pedestrian that was hit by an SUV at 43rd and Leighton and later died at a hospital on Thursday night as 43-year-old Monica Salazar.

Captain Todd Kocian says Salazar was crossing from south to north on Leighton, when she was struck by an eastbound SUV in the outside lane. The driver, a 22-year-old Lincoln woman, has not been cited and the investigation is ongoing.

7:28am Friday

