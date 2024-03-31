Lincoln Woman Dies After Saturday Morning Crash

PRINCETON—(KFOR Mar. 30)—A 32-year-old Lincoln woman died after a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning south of Princeton in southern Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the preliminary investigation indicates a southbound blue 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Megan Allen, left the roadway and struck a cement culvert in the west ditch of Highway 77 at Pella Road. The car rolled, became airborne, and came to rest on its top in ditch just south of Pella Road.

Allen was the only occupant in her vehicle and was transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus by StarCare. Allen was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived at the hospital. The airbags were deployed, and Allen was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol use is not considered to be a contributing factor in the crash. The deceased was not properly restrained. Next of kin has been notified.