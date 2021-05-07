Lincoln Woman Dies In Crash South of Kearney
KEARNEY–(KFOR May 7)–A 40-year-old Lincoln woman was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 44 south of Kearney.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Brandi Nigh was in a southbound car trying to make a U-turn, when a car behind her hit her vehicle and then a northbound semi/grain hauler hit both vehicle.
The Patrol says Nigh was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other serious injuries reported.
The crash continues to be under investigation.