Lincoln Woman Identified In Fatal Crash Near Palmyra

PALMYRA–(KFOR Feb. 20)–The driver killed in a crash in western Otoe County on Friday afternoon has been identified as 37-year-old Jennifer Hughes of Lincoln.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of Highways 2 and 43, just west of Palmyra. Investigators say Hughes was not wearing her seatbelt when she pulled out onto eastbound Highway 2 from southbound Highway 43.

Hughes’ vehicle was hit by a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the truck, also from Lincoln was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies say alcohol does not appear to be involved.