Lincoln woman in critical condition after being shot in the head by husband

LINCOLN, Neb. (June 20 — KFOR) – A 78-year-old Lincoln woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head by her husband on Sunday morning.
Lincoln Police officers were called to 1808 Dakota Street just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday after they received reports that a woman had been shot in the home.
Upon arrival, they found the victim with one gunshot wound to the head.
Her husband, 80-year-old John Kotopka, was questioned by officers, at which point he admitted to shooting his wife. He was taken into custody and is being charged with first degree assault.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.