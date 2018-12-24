Lincoln Woman in Jail After Car Theft, Multiple Police Chases

A Lincoln woman was arrested for theft after police found her in a stolen car.

Lincoln Police said the white Chevrolet Monte Carlo was stolen Friday night from the U-Stop near 21st and K streets after the owner ran inside the store and left the car running.

Police spotted the car several times Friday night, which led to multiple shot pursuits through Lincoln, which were ultimately ended out of concern for public safety.

Then, shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, the owner of the vehicle spotted the car and called police.

LPD said officers found the car near 9th Street and Arena Drive, and the driver, 20-year old Molly Jo Taylor, admitted to stealing the car. She was arrested for theft and operating a vehicle to avoid arrest.