Lincoln Woman Involved In Deadly Hit-and-Run Arraigned and Bonded Out

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 21)–A 22-year-old Lincoln woman accused of hitting another man with her car that resulted in his death appeared in Lancaster County Court on Friday and was arraigned.

The bond for Cindy Martinez was been set at 10% of $90,000 and she did post bond. Lincoln Police say Martinez turned herself in last Thursday at the Lancaster County Jail for one count of leaving the scene of an injury accident. She’s accused of hitting and leaving the scene after 22-year-old Alejandro Murillo was hit in the 3700 block of Cornhusker Highway. He was later pronounced dead.

Court documents say Martinez, the mother of Murillo’s child, arrived at the hospital and gave police a statement, where she said she had last seen Murillo walk away from a home near 44th and Cornhusker, after he got upset. But further investigation showed that Martinez had been in a vehicle with Murillo just before he was killed. She was driving when an argument broke out, and Murillo got out of the car. Police believe Murillo started beating on the window. Martinez drove off and struck Murillo.

Martinez is due back in court June 20.