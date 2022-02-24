Lincoln Woman Killed In Fiery Head-On Crash Wednesday Night

RURAL LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 24)–A 52-year-old Lincoln woman has been identified as the person killed in a fiery, head-on collision just after 9pm Wednesday along Highway 77 between Waverly and Mill roads, Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin told reporters Wednesday morning.
Nicki Beenblossom was driving southbound in the northbound lanes, when her Honda Accord collided head-on with a Lincoln Navigator going in the right direction. Houchin says after the crash, the Navigator caught on fire. Witnesses and a deputy that arrived at the scene pulled the driver of the Navigator and Beenblossom away from the wreckage. Beenblossom was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Navigator was taken to a Lincoln hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.
Houchin says the fire burned up the Navigator and fire crews from LFR and Raymond Volunteer Fire put out the flames. The crash scene was shut down for roughly five-and-a-half hours.
KFOR News asked Houchin where Beenblossom had been driving from prior to the crash and said that remains under investigation. He says alcohol appears to be a factor and an autopsy is being performed Thursday on Beenblossom’s body.