Lincoln Woman Linked To Husker Ticket Scam

Lincoln Police have two people in jail, after finding out about two scams, one of which was a large-scale Husker football ticket scam that featured 336 tickets.

According to a police report, 31-year-old Ana Rivera of Lincoln allegedly used other people’s credit cards to purchase the tickets and turn around and sell them. A 54-year-old Kearney woman said she bought tickets through the Husker Ticket Exchange Facebook group, where she paid $200 for five tickets to the Nov. 10 Illinois game.

The woman met the seller, which may have been Rivera herself, at the Kwik Shop near 1st and Cornhusker to buy the tickets. When the woman got to Memorial Stadium, she was told the tickets were disputed by the cardholder.

Ten credit card holders disputed charges to their accounts. Rivera was arrested for the scam on Wednesday and had been in jail since Nov. 27, when she was in custody for an unrelated fraud case. She and a roommate, 27-year-old Keaton Williams, were arrested for theft by deception and identity theft. Williams was not involved in the ticket scam, but another fraud case from last summer.

A 47-year-old Alliance woman reported to Lincoln Police that someone opened up a bank card in her name and charged more than $24,000 between July and September.

Police tracked down a delivery order to Rivera and Williams’ home.

Rivera had worked for Cabela’s Capital One credit card center. Police believe that’s how she got personal information to open the card and make other purchases through other accounts.