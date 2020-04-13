Lincoln Woman Loses Money With COVID-19 Scam
credit - abajournal.com
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 13)–There’s a fraud going around, taking advantage of some people during this COVID-19 pandemic. Lincoln Police say a 21-year-old woman told them she got a Snapchat from a friend who lives out of state and it involved a way for people affected by coronavirus to get money fast. Police say the woman contacted someone, who turned out to be a scammer and said he could transfer money into her bank account. However, she would need to send a portion back to him. Officers say the Lincoln woman provided the scammer her online banking information and saw that $4,900 had put deposited into her account. The woman later wired the scammer $2,400, but her bank later contacted her and said it was a scam. The woman suffered the loss and a friend of hers also was defrauded money from another account. Police say they have no suspects.