Lincoln Woman Missing In Hawaii
image thanks to 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS June 17, 2020) Our partner, 10/11 NOW is reporting a 28-year-old Lincoln native and former University of Nebraska – Lincoln student is missing in Hawaii.
Clare Maney, lives in Kailua-Kona, was reported missing Monday. The Hawaii County Fire Department says she was last seen on surveillance camera walking the shoreline with dive fins on Sunday.
