Lincoln Woman Missing In Hawaii

Jun 17, 2020 @ 11:15am
image thanks to 10/11 NOW

(KFOR NEWS  June 17, 2020)   Our partner, 10/11 NOW is reporting a 28-year-old Lincoln native and former University of Nebraska – Lincoln student is missing in Hawaii.

Clare Maney, lives in Kailua-Kona, was reported missing Monday. The Hawaii County Fire Department says she was last seen on surveillance camera walking the shoreline with dive fins on Sunday.

