Lincoln Woman Out $2K in Phone Scam

LPD says a Lincoln woman is out $2,000 after a phone scam.

The woman reported this week that a man, claiming to be a U.S. Marshall and with Homeland Security, contacted her, saying someone had opened bank accounts under her name. The caller also told the victim that a vehicle had been registered in her name and used to commit crimes in Idaho and Texas and that the car was abandoned in Texas with drugs and blood in the backseat.

He advised her to empty her bank account to protect her money and then purchase $2,000 in Walmart gift cards. She then provided the information to those gift cards for the caller to use.

The woman said she believed the caller since he knew her birth date, social security number, and children’s birth dates.