Lincoln Woman Scammed Through Pop-Up About Computer Being Hacked

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 3)–Another fraud case is under investigation by Lincoln Police. Captain Todd Kocian says that investigators were called Thursday night to a home in the 6700 block of South Street, where a 56-year-old woman said she got a notice on her computer that she was hacked and a caller provided a number for help.

Kocian says the victim was informed that $18,000 was withdrawn from her account and was told to get another $18,000 and transfer it to Bitcoin through various Bitcoin ATMs and send it to the caller so they could freeze the transactions. The woman complied but couldn’t send the last $3,000 through the ATMs. She was then told to buy three $1,000 Lowes gift cards and provide the card info to the caller.

Total loss is around $18,000.