Lincoln Woman Sentenced For Her Role in 2021 Killing

Hall of Justice and Law Enforcement Center in Lincoln. (Courtesy of Alpha Media Lincoln)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–A 20-year-old woman was sentenced Thursday in Lancaster County District Court for her role in the shooting and killing of a 33-year-old Lincoln man that she had lived with — during a robbery back in February 2021.

Anna Feilen was sentenced to 12 years in prison, after previously pleading no contest to a count of conspiracy to commit robbery. The convicted suspect in the case, 27-year-old Deontae Rush, fired the shot that killed James Shekie during a burglary and robbery at Shekie’s home in north Lincoln.

The robbery was an attempt to steal drugs from the home.