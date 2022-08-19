Lincoln Woman Suffers Monetary Loss, After Falling To Scammer Claiming to be an Officer

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–Another scam has been reported, this one has someone claiming to be from Lincoln Police.

According to LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer, a 43-year-old Lincoln woman on Thursday got a call from a scammer saying she missed a subpoena and had the option to face criminal penalties or pay a $6,000 fine. The victim followed the instructions to buy gift cards and give the information to the caller.

A store clerk then told the woman that she was likely involved in a scam.

“As a reminder, the police department does not accept payments for anything,” Sgt. Vollmer said on Friday morning. “No legitimate government service accepts payment via gift card.”

The woman suffered a loss of $4,500.