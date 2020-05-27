Lincoln Woman Suspected of Assaulting and Robbing A Woman During Disturbance Tuesday Afternoon
Jeanette Ruel (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 27)–A 40-year-old Lincoln woman is accused of robbery, after reported assault on Tuesday afternoon near downtown Lincoln.
Lincoln Police on Wednesday said officers were called to a home near 19th and “J” Streets about an assault, where neighbors could hear people yelling and fighting. Officers talked to a 61-year-0ld woman, who said Jeanette Ruel showed up to her home and started to yell, kick and hit her. The victim told officers Ruel wouldn’t leave and eventually stole her cellphone and keys before leaving.
Ruel was found by police near 25th and “D” with the phone and keys, plus there appeared to be a clump of the victim’s hair in a pocket. The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Ruel was arrested for robbery.