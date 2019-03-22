Lincoln Woman Tries To Ditch Meth In Back of Police Cruiser

A 42-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested after meth, pot, and syringes were found during a traffic stop late Wednesday afternoon.

Police say an officer pulled over an SUV with expired license plates near 27th and “Q.” The driver, Amiyah Rempel, also had a suspended license. After getting consent, police found 30 grams of meth, 2.4 grams of marijuana, syringes, glass pipes and a digital scale.

Rempel was put in the back of a cruiser and taken to jail. While she was being escorted from the back of the cruiser, Rempel allegedly tried to ditch more meth.

She was cited for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and cited for driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no valid registration.

