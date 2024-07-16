Lincoln Woman’s Death Investigation Has Been Closed

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 16)–The investigation into a Lincoln woman’s death after she fell out of a window in late March has been concluded.

According to Lincoln Police, they were unable to determine what led up to the death of 58-year-old DeAnn Stover, who fell out of a window and was found unconscious at a home near 27th and Heide Lane on March 27. The autopsy determined Stover died from blunt force trauma from the fall.

Investigators asked for the case to be closed in early June. Foul play was not suspected in the case.