Lincoln Zoo Fall Activities
Ribbon cutting ceremony of the re-grand opening of the Lincoln Children's Zoo on Friday, May 10, 2019. (Courtesy of Lincoln Children's Zoo)
Last Two Wild Wednesdays:
Missing the Zoo now that school has started? Take advantage of the last two Wild Wednesdays on August 21st and 28th. The Zoo will be open until 8pm.
Tots & Turtles:
Tots & Turtles is a six-week toddler/parent education program that will introduce your child to interactive environments filled with learning opportunities.
Each week children and parents will meet a new animal friend and take part in activities designed to assist with toddler development. Each one-hour session is limited to 15 families to ensure individual attention.
Fall Sessions:
Wednesdays 10 – 11 a.m. | September 18th – October 23rd
Thursdays 10 – 11 a.m. | September 19th – October 24th