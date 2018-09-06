Lincoln’s 2nd Giraffe Joey is nearly 2 years old. He’s a 13 feet tall male from Oklahoma City. He joins a 13 month old yet-to-be-named female at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. A 3rd giraffe will arrive from Seattle next week. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Actor Burt Reynolds Dead Woman Falls From Truck, Dies From Injuries Person Of Interest In Lincoln Bank Robbery Could Be In Tennessee Search Continues For Person Of Interest In Lincoln Bank Robbery Police Looking For Peeper Collaborative Investigation Into Lincoln Diocese Staff