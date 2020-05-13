Lincoln’s Babe Ruth Baseball League Preparing To Play Under COVID-19 Rules
A Legion baseball game being played at Den Hartog Field, 7400 "A" Street, in June 2019. (Photo courtesy of Taryn Vanderford)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 13)–With Governor Ricketts this week giving the green light for youth baseball and softball teams to practice starting June 1 and compete beginning June 18, organizations like Babe Ruth Baseball are trying to establish rules to follow during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lincoln Babe Ruth Baseball commissioner Jim Hansen told Hail Varsity Radio on ESPN Lincoln they are looking at protocols set forth by the league headquarters in New Jersey, along with what’s established in Nebraska. He adds that includes giving proper health guidance to the volunteer coaches, along with the players and umpires. That includes having coaches and umpires wearing masks and possibly move the home plate umpire to behind the pitcher to call balls and strikes.
“You want to try to give them some guidance on how it can be the safest for them,” Hansen said.
The league is also looking at ground rules for people attending those games.
“We’re trying to go through and figure those things out right now,” according to Hansen. That would include where fans can stand, what they can and cannot do at the games.
Most of the Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken league games are at Sawyer Snell Park, near 1st and South Streets. Hansen says at those fields, spectators can watch the game from their car.
“They can park by the field, stay in the car and watch the game. They don’t have to be out with anyone,” Hansen added.