Lincoln’s City Libraries Will Reopen On June 22
LINCOLN–(News Release June 19)–On Monday, June 22, Lincoln City Libraries will reopen and resume regular walk-in service hours. Curbside service will end June 22, and customers must enter the libraries to pick up reserved materials. Visit lincolnlibraries.org for individual branch schedules.
Patrons are encouraged to continue using online services to browse titles and reserve materials. Those who feel sick are encouraged to stay home. All returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in and returned to shelves. No overdue fines will be charged through July 31.
COVID-19 protocols include the following:
- Face coverings are strongly encouraged.
- Visits will be limited to one hour with building capacity controls in place.
- Computer sessions will be limited to one per day.
- Study and meeting rooms are not available.
- Seating is limited due to temporary removal of chairs to promote distancing.
- Newspapers will not be available.
- Donated materials will not be accepted.
- All locations are reserved from 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays for use by those especially vulnerable to illness.
For more information, visit lincolnlibraries.org.