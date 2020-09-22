Lincoln’s COVID-19 Case Count Is Over 5,800 Following Tuesday’s Report

      Breaking News
Sep 22, 2020 @ 4:10pm

LINCOLN–(News Release Sept. 22)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 76 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 5,850.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: remains at 2,216

 

Overall positivity rate: 

  • Lancaster County – remains at 8.1 percent
  • State – remains at 9.7 percent
  • National – remains at 8.3 percent

 

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 47 with 17 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and 30 from other communities (four on ventilators).