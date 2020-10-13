Lincoln’s Covid Case Average Rises Tuesday
courtesy of 1011Now
Lincoln, NE (October 13, 2020) The Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department reported 86 new cases of Covid-19 today. The number pulled the 15 day average up to 83 new cases per day. It also comes on a day when figures from Johns Hopkins University show that Nebraska has the nation’s 7th highest rate of new cases.
The Chief Executive of CHI Saint Elizabeth, Cliff Robertson, said today that admissions are going up, but they’re not the highest of the pandemic.
“The 87 patients we had starting this week is actually about 20 less than our peak, which was at the end of April.”
Robertson said CHI is bringing in extra contract staff to help with the covid patient load, adding that all hospitals are currently doing the same. Asked whether another ban on elective surgeries might be needed if case counts continue growing, he said “at this point we don’t believe we need to stop elective or non-urgent surgical procedures. We still believe we’ve got the appropriate capacity and the ability to flex and expand as needed, but it is absolutely something we look at every day.”
Bryan Health officials say when the midnight census was taken at their Lincoln hospitals today, there were 533 patients, 490 of them non-COVID patients. Having that number in their hospitals before the pandemic wasn’t unusual according to Bryan Vice President Bob Ravenscroft. He says “where it gets murky” is in length of stay for different types of patients.
“Our average length of stay for patients is essentially 4.6 days. With Covid 19 patients that can be up to 21 days, sometimes months.”
Bryan Health hasn’t dealt with very many issues over PPE or other protective equipment while handling COVID-19 patients, according to Ravenscrft. Staffing, he said, is an issue.
“We’ve been tasked with being as efficient as possible, and staffing to current occupancy, supplementing with those on call, and that’s kind of the nuance that you see here.”
Pinnacle Bank Arena Hosts Free Football Watch Party