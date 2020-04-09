Lincoln’s Covid Count Still Rising
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird addressing the media on the latest in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020.
Lincoln has six new cases of covid 19 today, according to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. All six of the cases were “Community Acquired”, according to City-County Health Director Pat Lopez.
“The six new cases included a child under the age of 19” she said.
The city and county have 45 total cases confirmed. Nebraska has 570 cases and 14 deaths.
The Mayor said she hoped to reinforce the new initiative announced by Governor Pete Ricketts today, asking Nebraskans to do all possible, over the next 21 days, to curtail the spread of the virus.
The Mayor, along with State Senator Anna Wishart of Lincoln, announced that the City has worked with the People’s City Mission to establish a separate area for individuals at the Mission to self-quarantine in the event they show symptoms of the virus. The effort also included re-locating 13 homeless women, all with children, into alternative housing for the duration of the outbreak.