Lincoln’s Finest, Bravest Honor Those Who Helped In The Aftermath Of The 9/11 Attacks

From left to right: Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister and Lincoln Fire Chief Micheal Despain at Tuesday's 9/11 law enforcement observance at the Nebraska State Capitol. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

All over the country, folks took time remember the victims, first responders and volunteers in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in New York, Washington, DC and Pennsylvania 17 years ago Tuesday.

Here in Lincoln, Police, LFR and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office held a special observance in front of the State Capitol.

Fire Chief Micheal Despain spoke about how the attacks on September 11, 2001 forever changed everyone’s lives.

“We talk about it, in our daily lives, about what life was like before and what it was like after,” Despain said. “It made a lot of difference in our lives.”

Despain says police and firefighters have to be ever vigilant in what they do each day.

A color guard consisting of members from all three agencies helped raise the U.S. flag, then lowered it to half-staff. Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker sang “The Star Spangled Banner” before Tuesday’s observance.