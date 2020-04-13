Lincoln’s Hospitals Conducting More Coronavirus Tests
Lincoln, Nebraska (April 13, 2020) City County health Director Pat Lopez says both Bryan Health and CHI have expanded their Covid-19 testing capacity.
Testing can now be done on people outside of the high risk and first responder categories.
“We are continuing to see an increase in the ability to provide more testing in Lincoln. A major reason is drive-thru testing sites at Bryan’s Lifepointe and CHI Health at Northstar High School,” Lopez said.
Tests are also coming back more quickly, although not always on the spot.
“Once you’ve been tested you need to self-quarantine at home until the test results come back, which generally takes about 48 hours now. That’s a real huge improvement over what we have experienced recently,” said Lopez.
A doctor’s referral is still needed, but more tests are now available.