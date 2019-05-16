Lincoln’s KLKN TV Bought By Standard Media Group LLC

Courtesy Lincoln Assessor's Office

Standard Media Group LLC and Citadel Communications LLC jointly announced Thursday, that Standard Media to is going to acquire two of Citadel’s ABC Affiliates One in Lincoln, KLKN TV, and one in Providence Rhode Island.

“We are excited to work with the talented teams in Lincoln and Providence to grow the business with a strong focus on high quality local news,” said Deb McDermott, Standard Media’s CEO.

Standard Media released a statement saying they are looking at this agreement as a step in creating a new competitive player in the TV industry. McDermott, who says she has been a long time friend of Citadel Communication’s CEO Phil Lombardo, was honored to be leading KLKN into the future and recognized Lombardo’s contributions to the broadcast community.

Lombardo believes Standard Media will grow the stations saying “I am confident that our deal will serve as a catalyst for Standard Media’s plans to build a new, large station group.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.  The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

READ MORE: Cloudy Outlook For Midwest Economy

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

LINCOLN COMMUNITY FOUNDATION GIVES $200,000 FOR NEW SOUTH HAYMARKET PARK Amendments On Property Tax Bill To Be Debated BREAKING: LPD Confirms One Person Dead Following Thursday Morning Shooting Lane Closures on L St. at S. 10th Lincoln Parks and Recreation Seeks Advisory Board Student Applications Antique Mall Auction to Benefit Flood Victims