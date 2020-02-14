Lincoln’s Newest Phone Scam
There’s another scam, where someone poses as a Lincoln police officer over the phone, calling people to tell them they have warrants out for their arrest. To take care of it, the caller says to get a money order or buy gift cards.
“The Lincoln Police Department does not take care of warrants in that nature nor would we call you and request money to take care of a warrant,” said Officer Erin Spilker.
She says there are also those calls from people asking money to donate toward a police organization, which isn’t necessarily tied into this scam.
“If you want to make a donation, tell them you’re going to call your local agency yourself to ask for those avenues,” said Spilker.
Officer Spilker says if you think you have a warrant, call LPD or go to their webpage to search your name for any active warrants.
Four cases of the warrant scam have been reported to LPD since Monday.