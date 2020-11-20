Lincoln’s Urgent Care Locations Changing Hours To Help Hospitals
Lincoln, NE (November 19, 2020) – The Bryan Urgent Care Southeast Lincoln location is now open until 11 p.m., seven days a week. It is located at 84th & Pioneers (4333 S. 86th St.) “As more people need care after hours, emergency departments are seeing an increase in the
number of patients leading to longer wait times for care,” said Eric Mooss, president of Bryan Physician Network. “We want to offer our community an option to receive the care they need with a shorter wait time, and also help relieve the stress on our emergency department staff.”
CHI Health announced Wednesday it is closing all of its quick care facilities. This includes the two in Lincoln at 52nd and O Street and 40th and Old Cheney. CHI officials said it’s to take the pressure off of their emergency rooms. In another effort to relieve pressure, priority cares are extending hours, but not at all locations. CHI Health currently has 10 priority care clinics and only six are extending hours. The six are all based out of the Omaha area. CHI Health said Lincoln and Kearney are not extending hours because it doesn’t have the staffing to do so.
CHI Health is also extending its virtual chat hours statewide from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Virtual chat allows people to speak directly with providers and see if their symptoms require them to go to the hospital or just manage symptoms at home.
GUIDELINES: When to go to Urgent Care vs. Emergency Department (If you have a serious or life-threatening situation, go immediately to the nearest Emergency Department.)
Use the Emergency Department for:
— Chest pain
— Heart attack
— Stroke
— Severe bleeding or burns
— Seizures
— Shortness of breath or trouble breathing
— Head injury or other major injury
— Loss of consciousness
— Sudden loss of vision or blurred vision
— Blue or purple lips, skin or fingernails
— Suicidal thoughts
— Any life-threatening situation
Use Urgent Care for:
— Coughs, colds, sore throats
— Minor illnesses, injuries, infections
— Fever or flu-like symptoms
— Rash or other skin irritations
— Ear pain
— Minor burns
— Sprains and strains
–Allergic reactions (non life-threatening)
— Mild asthma
— Animal bites– Broken bones
New COVID-19 testing at all Bryan Urgent Care locations. Additionally, Bryan Urgent Care locations offer COVID-19 testing for patients experiencing symptoms. Patients will be seen by a provider to evaluate symptoms and determine testing needs for COVID-19 or other illnesses.
Two COVID-19 testing options are available based on the timing of when symptoms first appeared: Rapid testing: You will receive results in 15 minutes before you leave. Molecular (PCR) testing: You will receive results in 1-3 days
Bryan Urgent Care has three locations:
4333 S. 86th St., 84th & Pioneers: Open 8 a.m.-11 p.m., daily
5901 N. 27th St., 27th & Fletcher: Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., daily
7501 S. 27th St., LifePointe Campus: Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., daily
To learn more and find out wait times at each location, visit: bryanhealth.org/urgentcare.