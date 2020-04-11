Lincoln/State Virus Case Counts Continue To Go Up
LINCOLN (April 11, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Lincoln Saturday, bringing the community total of positive cases to 50. The new case was community acquired, bringing that total to 32.
The Health Department is now monitoring 91 people who were either exposed or in close association with others who tested positive. Lancaster County reports one death, 1,468 negative tests and 50 positives with 15 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 17 deaths.
The State of Nebraska now has 700 confirmed cases of the virus. 17 deaths were confirmed. The latest include a man in his 70s and a woman in her 70s. Both were residents of a long-term care facility. Both died at a hospital in Hall County. The South Heartland District Health Department reported the first cases of COVID-19 in Clay and Webster Counties. One is a child and the other is a male in his 30s who is isolating at home.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.
Those prioritized for testing remain healthcare workers; public safety personnel; residents and employees of nursing homes and group homes; those attending or working at daycares; and people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions. Public Health Officials have reserved all available test kits for people in the prioritized categories.
The Health Department has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions onvCOVID-19.
