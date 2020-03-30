Listen to AWOLNATION team up with Alice Merton for new version of “The Best”
Better Noise MusicAWOLNATION has released a new version of “The Best,” featuring guest vocals from Alice Merton.
The “No Roots” singer lends her voice to a verse on the single, and harmonizes with AWOL frontman Aaron Bruno on the chorus. You can download it now via digital outlets.
The original “The Best” is the lead single from the upcoming AWOLNATION album Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders. The follow-up to 2018’s Here Come the Runts is due out April 24.
AWOLNATION is scheduled to launch a U.S. tour in support of Angel Miners on May 22 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness is also on the bill.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.