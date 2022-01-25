LLHD Updates Vaccination and Testing Clinics

(KFOR NEWS January 25, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has updated it schedules for vaccination and testing clinics:
Vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations)
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.
Booster doses
The CDC has approved booster doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. LLCHD is currently providing booster doses to anyone who falls within the current CDC recommendations. Types of booster doses being offered are noted on the clinic schedule. Residents can check availability and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200. LLCHD is also contacting eligible vaccine recipients to schedule booster dose appointments.
CDC booster recommendations:
Several local pharmacies provide booster doses and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. You can find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829. CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:
READ MORE: Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “School Choice Week”