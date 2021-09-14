LNE Student Claims Her Drink Was Spiked At Homecoming Dance

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–A 16-year-old Northeast High School student and her mother have contacted Lincoln Police about a possible narcotics violation at the school’s homecoming dance on Friday night.
According to investigators, the girl left her drink unattended for an unknown amount of time and later returned to find it discolored and some of it was gone. The girl drank the rest of it and started to feel sick, which last through the next day. Police say the girl didn’t see anyone tamper with other drinks.
School staff and an LPD officer that were supervising the dance were not notified at the time. Police and LPS are working on this case and if you have information on this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.