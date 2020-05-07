Local Business Restrictions To Relax Despite 2nd Lincoln Death From Covid-19
The 2nd death from the virus occurred earlier this week. The identity, age, or other information about the person was not immediately released. The City and County reported 47 new cases over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to just past 500 since the pandemic began.
“Our key metrics are going in the wrong direction” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “Even though many of the cases are attributable to a specific site, there is still a chance for more community spread cases” she said.
The Mayor said she has been working with the Governor’s office for an additional extension beyond the projected May 11 relaxation date for restrictions on restaurants and other personal contact businesses such as hair and nail salons. She also called the Governors order “disappointing”. However, she went on to say “Rather than engage in a legal battle with the State, we will issue a local Directed Health Measure aligning with the State’s guidance for re-opening those businesses.”
Asked whether the State or the City have the final legal authority over health regulations, the Mayor said the answer is not clear, but added “we want to focus on Public Health, not a Court battle.”