Local Couple Out Thousands of Dollars After Falling Victim to Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 16)–More than $115,000 is gone after a couple from southwestern Lancaster County fell victim to a scam back on March 29th.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Tuesday said a couple in their late 60s and early 70s had their computer shutdown and that there was a malware issue. They called a phone number with the pop-up on the screen. Houchin says the couple called the number and a scammer on the other end said they had been victimized with a $5,000 fraud and the FBI was investigating them for child pornography, which turned out not to be the case.

Houchin says the couple received more calls over the next several days and on April 1, they were convinced to withdraw the money to buy gold bars from a local business. Then on April 6, the couple put the gold bars in a cardboard box and a man in a brand new, full-sized silver Ford Explorer showed up to their home and took the box. Houchin says the couple haven’t received any other information and did contact their bank and the Sheriff’s Office.

Houchin stresses never fall for scare tactics because they are simply wanting you to give them money.