Local COVID Vaccination Rate Not At Goal

Jul 20, 2021 @ 5:51am

(KFOR NEWS  July 20, 2021)   The amount of people living in Lincoln and Lancaster County age 16 and older who have been fully vaccinated is just over 67%.  The goal is 75%.

Almost 181,000 people have received their first dose…more than 171,000 have been completely vaccinated.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
* Wednesday, July 21, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
* Thursday, July 22, First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St. – first and second doses
* Friday, July 23, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses

