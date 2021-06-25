Local Health Department Identifies COVID Variant Cases

(KFOR NEWS June 25, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) recently identified additional COVID-19 variant cases including its first case of the iota variant (B.1526), which was first detected in New York. The total number of variant cases in Lancaster County is 209.
LLCHD continues to urge people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. Vaccination provides protection against the virus and prevents illness. The more people who are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus and its variants have to spread in the community.
