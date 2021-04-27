      Weather Alert

Local Health Officials Report More COVID Variant Cases

Apr 27, 2021 @ 8:12am


(KFOR NEWS  April 27, 2021)   Three additional COVID-19 variant cases have been confirmed in Lancaster County – all three are B.1.1.7 also known as the U.K. variant.  The variants were identified through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and LLCHD is currently investigating.

A total of 50 cases of COVID-19 variants have now been identified in Lancaster County:

  • B.1.427/B.1.429 – California variants, 10 cases
  • B.1.1.7 – U.K. variant, 38 cases
  • B.1.351 – South Africa variant, 2 cases

Variants can spread more easily and quickly and they can lead to more cases of COVID-19. Residents are urged to continue preventive actions to control the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in the community, which include getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 33

Total number of cases: 30,779

Deaths reported today: 0

Total number of deaths: 232

Recoveries: 27,778

Weekly positivity rate:

  • April 18 through 24:  7.3 percent
  • April 25 through 30:  no data

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 34 with 23 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 11 from other communities (one on a ventilator).

Risk Dial:  low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Vaccinations administered:

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses):  161,086
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine):  113,810

This week’s large-scale clinics (subject to change):

  • Wednesday, April 28, Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store
  • Thursday, April 29, Pinnacle Bank Arena – second doses
  • The health department continues to work with local high schools and will offer clinics for students and their families/guardians at Lincoln high schools this week.

Last week’s large-scale clinics:

  • Wednesday, April 21, Gateway Mall – nearly 200 first doses administered at the drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store
  • Friday, April 23, Pinnacle Bank Arena – about 1,000 first and second doses
  • Saturday, April 24, Pinnacle Bank Arena – 652 first doses administered; Gateway Mall – 367 first doses administered at the drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store.

