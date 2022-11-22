Local Holiday Shopping Encouraged

Lincoln, NE (November 22, 2022) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, joined by local and state business leaders, today highlighted the importance of shopping local to support our community during the holidays. Speaking at HobbyTown USA, a Lincoln retailer since the 1950s, the mayor also issued a proclamation declaring November 26 as Small Business Saturday in Lincoln and urged residents to make local businesses their first choice on that date as well as throughout the year.

“My administration recognizes the many ways small businesses contribute to our community,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “We have prioritized their immediate needs and long-term success since day one, including our partnership with the local business community to set a goal of purchasing an additional 1% from local establishments.”

Both last year and this year to date, the City tripled that goal by increasing its spending with local businesses by over 3%. Mayor Gaylor Baird also noted her administration’s work last year to implement a micro-purchasing policy that directs City of Lincoln staff, for purchases up to $10,000, to buy products and services from local businesses if they are available at a reasonable price.

Mayor Gaylor Baird added that local businesses and customer-retailer interactions are critical to Lincoln’s identity and vibrancy.

“Making Lincoln a fun place to live and attractive destination for visitors is just a part of what small businesses do,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “Small businesses provide excellent customer service, create meaningful jobs and relationships, help circulate dollars within our local economy, and give back to our community in many ways.”

Joining mayor at the event were Daniel Schmidt, Owner, HobbyTown USA; Alicia Reisinger, Owner, Wax Buffalo; Rich Otto, Advocacy Coordinator, Nebraska Retail Federation; Todd Ogden, President and CEO, Downtown Lincoln Association; Jason Ball, President, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce; and Joe Frey, Board Chair, Lincoln Independent Business Association.

Residents are encouraged to support local businesses by participating in these upcoming events: