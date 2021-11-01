Local Theatres Unite to Stage Global Event November 12-14 at Playhouse

Lincoln, NE (November 1, 2021) Lincoln Theatre Alliance will join thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing a local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created the revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend in November 2021.
Lincoln Theatre Alliance performances are scheduled for November 12-14th at Lincoln Community Playhouse. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for the one-hour performance are $15.00 and may be reserved at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning October 25th.
Participating theatres will be splitting the proceeds from this event.
Theatres include Capitol Theatre Company, Community Players, The Lofte Community Theatre, Pinewood Performing Arts, Lincoln Community Playhouse, Lincoln East High School Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan Theatre Department, OmniArts, and The TADA Theatre.
All Together Now! features songs from MTI’s catalogue of musicals including Willy Wonka, The Baker’s Wife, Jekyll and Hyde, Little Women, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell, Guys and Dolls, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Newsies, Once on This Island, and Rent.
MTI’s President and CEO, Drew Cohen said, “MTI’s All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.”
Performers scheduled to appear include:
Alex Rownd, Antonio Loya, Berkley Nielsen, BJ Montague, Bronson Gierhan, Claire Ehlers, Colin Swanson, Cris Rook, Crystal M. Dunning, Dio Raquel Jr., Dustin Witte, Elke Myers, Ella Swank, Emma Evenson, Gavin Kelley Rasmussen, Harper Allen, Ian Mitchell, Jack McCormick, Jacob Vanderford, Jaime Orton, Jason St. Sauver, Jocelyn Tisdale, John Alden, Judy Anderson, Katherine Baier, Kent Steen, Kenzie Hanson, Kevin Pynes, Kyle Goeken, Laney Beran, Lauren Silverman Durban, Marie Barrett, Megan Smith, Michael Trutna, Natalie McGovern, Neal Stenberg, Paula Rhian, Piper Monson, Rachel Heyne, Sam Ninegar, Sandy Van Pelt, Shaundra Montague, Sophie Williams, Soren Tobey, Stuart Richey, Taylan Ulrich, Theresa Chambers, Tim Anderson, Tory Petz, and Zoe Tien.
