Local Working Group Looks to Get Ideas from the Public
The public is encouraged to attend a meeting for a Local Working Group that provides advice on the priorities for many U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs.
The meeting will be March 2nd from 10am to noon at the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Office in Lincoln.
The public can express their natural resource concerns to the group where ideas that are generated will help the U.S. Department of Agriculture tailor their natural resource programs to meet the needs locally.
Membership in the Local Working Group includes federal, state, county, tribal and local government representatives, according to Cory Schmidt, district
conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), which guides the group.
READ MORE: Spring Time Means Big Flood Risk Again Along Missouri River